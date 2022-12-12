The Grande Prairie Public Library is celebrating the season with a Holiday Pyjama Ball. Children’s Program Coordinator Erika Stamp says the event on December 17th and will be hosted in the children’s area of the library.

“We wanted to host a fun holiday event during the weekend so that parents could bring their kids in and attend in a very casual and relaxed manner during such a busy season,” Stamp says.

She says kids are encouraged to come in their favourite pyjamas to see what the event has to offer. The afternoon will include card-making, cookie decorating, Christmas music, story time and more. The books chosen for story time will centre around one of the afternoons two themes, holidays or pyjamas. Stamp says those interested can pick up an invitation to the ball at the library.

“An invitation is not necessary, but it will let us know how many party-goers to expect,” Stamp says. “We’d love to see many families join us for some holiday spirit.”

She adds attendees 12 years old and under should be accompanied by an adult. The event will run from 1:00 – 4:00 and is a drop-in event. Stamp adds while the library has done holiday craft events in the past this is the library’s inaugural Pyjama Ball.