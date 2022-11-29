The County of Grande Prairie Fire Departments has come together to help fill the shelves of their local food banks. Station 9 in Bezanson, Station 14 in Clairmont, Station 17 in Dunes, Station 5 in Sexsmith, Station 4 in Hythe, Station 1 in La Glace and Station 2 in Teepee Creek are all taking part in the Rural Firehall Food Drive Challenge.

The detachments will be accepting non-perishable food items, new toys for all ages, and monetary donations. Some examples of non-perishables being accepted are canned goods, cooking oil, dessert mix, apple sauce, toilet paper, laundry detergent and dish soap.

Anyone wanting to donate can contact their local fire hall. All donations made in a community will stay in the community.