The Grande Prairie RCMP is looking for three suspects believed to be involved in an attempted robbery earlier this month. Police say the incident took place on November 23rd around 9 p.m., when a woman was walking in the area of 99 street between 105 and 106 avenue.

Authorities say she was approached three men who told her to give them her money, she was then pushed to the ground and searched before the suspects fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as standing around 6 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a dark toque with an American flag or eagle on the back. The second is also 6’0″, and was wearing a blue bomber jacket with a dark hoodie underneath. The third suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie with black jeans or pants and was on a bike.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.