A project that has been 15 years in the making, and cost $26 million officially opened with a ribbon cutting last week. The Clairmont Regional Lift Station will provide important wastewater infrastructure to the area after a 2007 report found the existing lift stations were reaching their capacities. In 2010 the county made changes to extend the capacity of the existing infrastructure, however, this was just a short-term solution which led to the assessment and development of the Clairmont Regional Lift Station Preliminary Design Report, detailing the design and function of the project. Construction on the lift station project got underway in 2020 after the project’s report was completed in 2016.

The new lift station will replace three existing stations in the Clairmont area. The Clairmont Main and Industrial Park stations were both removed in the last two months, while work was completed in October at the Countryview Lift Station.

Aquatera Utilities Inc. put $5.8 million into the project while the county invested $4 million. The remaining $16.8 million came from provincial and federal grants. County of Grande Prairie Reeve Bob Marshall says the grants are a demonstration of all levels of government working together towards completing a key community project.

“Waste and wastewater infrastructure is a vital piece to creating healthy, vibrant, and livable communities, that can continue to grow and develop well into the future,” Marshall says.

MP for Grande Prairie Mackenzie Chis Warkentin added to Marshall’s comments by saying he was pleased to see the different levels come together to contribute to the development of the community.

“I was proud to support this piece of essential infrastructure in Clairmont,” Warkentin says. “The Clairmont Regional Lift Station will allow for growth, economic development, and a better quality of life for residents.”

The lift station moves the wastewater from a lower elevation to the treatment facility that is at a higher elevation, moving the waste against gravity.