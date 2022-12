Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for public’s help locating a missing 27-year-old woman. Jillian Maranda MacNeil was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on November 23rd.

She is described as being 5’1″, weighing 112 pounds, with blonde/red hair and blue eyes. Authorities say that there is a concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information on MacNeil’s location is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.