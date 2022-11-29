Listen Live
News

County facilities closed Wednesday afternoon

By Kassandra Patterson
The County of Grande Prairie Administration Building in Clairmont (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

County of Grande Prairie facilities will be temporally closed Wednesday afternoon. The closure will take place between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. for an all-staff meeting.

The closures will include County Administration, Public Works, and Community Building Services. The Community Support Services Office, Wellington Resource Centre, Clairmont Centre for Recycling and Waste Management, Elmworth Transfer Station, and Grande Prairie Regional Animal Care Facility will also be closed.

The West Grande Prairie Regional Landfill will remain open during that time. All essential services will remain open during the closure, and all facilities will resume regular operations at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

