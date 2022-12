A Grande Prairie senior girls high school volleyball team has brought home a provincial championship. The St. John Paul II Eagles won the AAA Provincial Championship in Lethbridge over Cochrane High School by a score of 19 – 17. The Eagles were undefeated during the tournament.

The Peace Wapiti Academy senior girls team finished 5th on the weekend, while the Peace Wapiti Academy senior boys volleyball team brought home silver after wins over teams from St. Albert and Cardston.