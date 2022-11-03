UPDATE: Crews remain on the scene of a house fire northwest of Teepee Creek. It was reported around 2:30 this afternoon on Range Road 41 near Township Road 744.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and a 1,000 gallon propane tank was exposed. Firefighters used pump-rated water tenders to cool the tank and prevent it from rupturing.

The fire is now considered under control and no injuries have been reported. The cause is under investigation.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of a house fire northwest of Teepee Creek. It’s on Range Road 41 near Township Road 744.

Crews from fire departments in Bezanson, Clairmont, Teepee Creek, Sexsmith, and Wembley are currently on the scene working to extinguish the blaze. Water is also being hauled from a source near Highway 674 at Range Road 40 and people should watch for emergency responders in the area.