The annual Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park Ski and Snowboard Swap is taking place on Saturday at the TARA Centre at Evergreen Park. Those who want to sell their equipment can do so on Friday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Nitehawk General Manager Johnathan Clarkson says that for the actual sale on Saturday they will be following the same format as last year, where there will be viewing windows people can sign up for instead of letting 1,200 people in right off the bat.

“It was a better experience for shopping, for the lineup and also for our volunteers who help us process all the people coming through to purchase gear,” Clarkson says.

He adds that there are four different time slots that people can sign up for to shop at the sale, 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and you can register for a time online. Clarkson says that Nitehawk is getting ready for the winter season and that includes continuing to hire for the winter season.

“We go from usually about 25 staff in the summer all the way up to between 90 and 110 staff in the winter. That is because we have a lot of part-timers and casual staff with teens and college students.”

Clarkson says that one of the main jobs they are looking to hire for is snowmakers as they are starting up snowmaking next Tuesday. This is a part of the preparation for opening the park for the winter season. He adds that they are tentatively looking at the week of November 21st to open for the winter season.

“We are working with Align Touring Park Solutions again this year to come in and build our terrain park, and also build our aquafer tubes this year,” Clarkson says.

Saturday November 26th is the projected opening day dependent on the weather.