After a three-year hiatus, the Grande Prairie Piranhas Club celebrated a record season at their awards banquet. Both the club’s collective accomplishments and individual accomplishments were celebrated and recognized. At the end of the season, the club would finish as one of the top 3 clubs at the Provincial Spring Championships, and a top-10 club at the Junior National Championships.

Twenty-seven awards were handed out to swimmers in the eight different swim squads. Each squad recognized the season’s Outstanding and Most Improved swimmers and gave out awards for Triumph, Dedication, Sportsmanship and Leadership.