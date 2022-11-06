UPDATE: The splash park and wading pool in the aquatics area of the Eastlink Centre have reopened for public use as of Friday.

The Eastlink Centre splash park and wading pool are closed until further notice because of a bacteria contamination. According to a release from the City of Grande Prairie, no risk has been identified for anyone who visited the facility.

The staff at the centre are reportedly following protocols, including draining and cleaning the areas. Aquatics users are being reminded to follow shower standards and guidelines to help avoid this in the future.

All other pool features are still open and available for use. The splash park and wading pool are expected to reopen on November 3rd, but the city will issue a notice when both are re-opened.