Road maintenance and snow and ice removal are the top two areas of concern for residents in Grande Prairie according to a satisfaction survey conducted by Deloitte this past summer.

Out of 401 total respondents, only 43 per cent were satisfied with the state of the roads in the municipality, with 52 per cent satisfied with overall snow and ice control methods. However, it’s not all bad news for the city, with an overwhelming number, 70 per cent in all, of those surveyed rating Grande Prairie’s quality of life good or very good.

Interim Communications Manager Rory Tarant says while they have room to improve in some areas, there are many positives to be taken from the 2022 Resident Satisfaction Survey.

“Overall, city residents are positive about the city and about the direction things are going,” he says. “89 per cent believe Grande Prairie is a vibrant and healthy local economy.”

Tarant adds one bit change over the last couple of years is the position of crime as an issue for residents. According to the survey, crime moved from the top issue in 2020 to the fourth in 2022, with 62 per cent of respondents agreeing that Grande Prairie is a place where residents feel safe and secure. An 11 per cent increase from the 2020 residential survey.