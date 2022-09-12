Wapiti House and Saint Lawrence Centre will be hosting a gala to not only raise money, but awareness when it comes to the situation of the street engaged population in the region.

Project Lead Jared Gossen says getting back into holding a gala event will be one of the biggest opportunities in a long time to renew some vitally important conversations.

“Getting us all pointed in the same direction as far as some activism that needs to take place, and also hearing some good stories. It’s been a rough couple of years, but there is good and hope intertwined in the struggle we are all having,” he says.

“There are a lot of folks in the area that want to get more meaningfully involved in changing what life is like in Grande Prairie.”

Gossen says it has been a difficult couple of years for the organization, as influx surrounding not only the COVID-19 pandemic, but subsequent cost of living and other day to day hurdles.

“A lot of new faces are showing up at the shelter, not only from Grande Prairie, but basically the northwest region of Alberta, people are coming to the city because this is where the services are,” he says.

“Those services are not like they used to be prior to the pandemic in terms of government help or even non-profit capability because of the financial situation that most organizations and individuals find themselves in.”

The gala is set to take place September 24th, with special musical guest Brad Sims headlining the evenings entertainment.