The County of Grande Prairie will start removing some structural protection resources at a few of its properties Monday. They were set up to protect them from the Bearhole Lake wildfire near Kelly Lake, B.C. and the County says they could be recalled if conditions change.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said Saturday that warmer temperatures, elevated winds, and decreased relative humidity have increased the natural fire behaviour. It’s also noted that increased smoke is highly visible and drifting into Alberta.

“Crews are working to maintain the containment on the east flank of the fire and are being supported by helicopter bucketing. The fire remains within containment lines at this time and has not crossed Highway 52.”

All structural protection equipment that had been proactively implemented by B.C. Wildfire Service in the community of Kelly Lake has been removed.

- Advertisement -

At this time, there’s no reported threat to the public or properties in the County. The Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership Emergency Coordination Centre remains active to monitor the situation.