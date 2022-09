Crews will be working at the intersection of 84 Avenue and 108 Street for the next month and a bit. The City of Grande Prairie says they’ll be adding a third northbound lane north of 84 Avenue and changing the westbound to northbound right turn lane into a free flow lane.

Work began Friday and is slated to take until the middle of October. In the meantime, northbound traffic on 108 Street will be down to one lane and the westbound to northbound right turn lane will be closed.