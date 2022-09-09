Here are some of the events happening this weekend around the Peace Country!

Commemoration Event @ Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre, September 9th, Doors 2 p.m. Event 3 p.m.

The unveiling of the Canadian First World War Internment Camp Display, the Ukrainian Soldiers Display, the Frontline + Essential Workers Display, and the Residential School Display

1940s Dine & Dance Costume Party @ Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre, September 9th 5 p.m.

This costume dinner party features a three-course meal, comedian, and dance, including spot dance prizes, a candy bar, soda fountain, photo booth, live auction and prizes for best costume. Tickets @ veteransmemorialgardens.com

Disco Night Rollerskating @ Activity and Reception Centre, September 9th, 6 p.m.

Feel the beat of the tambourine at our NEW disco roller skating nights at the Activity and Reception Centre. Join us during roller skating drop-ins from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the second Friday of each month for an awesome, fun disco night

Reggae Night w/ Caleb Hart & Co. @ Better Than Fred’s, September 9th, Doors 7 p.m. Event 9 p.m. 18+ $15 plus taxes and fees

TJ Ruckus @ the Great Northern Casino, September 9th & 10th, Show at 9 p.m. No cover

From Darkness to Light Suicide Awareness Walk @ Centre 2000, September 10th 6:30 – 9 a.m.

Our annual from Darkness to Light Suicide Awareness Walk will be taking place on September 10th to recognize World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day. We will be utilizing a staggered start with the registration booth set up from 6:30 AM to 9:00 AM; walkers are welcome to start anytime during that time frame.

Harvest Festival @ South Peace Centennial Museum, September 10th 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adults $10 Youth $5

Summer In The Street @ Grande Prairie Farmers Market, September 10th 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Block Party @ Wapiti Dental, September 10th 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Come meet the team at Wapiti Dental! Bouncy castles, face painting, treat, prizes and more!

Wembley Demolition Derby @ Stacy Krahn Memorial Motorsports Park, September 10th 1 p.m. $15 Kids under 6 free

The Hillside Block Party @ Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre, September 10th & 11th Saturday 1 – 8 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Beer Yoga @ Rooted Heart Yoga & Art Studio, September 10th 2 – 4 p.m. $40+GST

Join Katie (and her fun personality) for Beer Yoga and social at the new studio! 1hr of light-hearted & fun yoga with a social hour after. A great way to spend your Saturday afternoon!

Laughter – 100% guaranteed. What’s even better? All profits to benefit the St. Lawrence Centre

Join us to celebrate the amazing life of our friend, Budiman Kardino. Featuring music performances from Mikey Blue Shoes, Zachary Kay, Stacy Brown, Kendall Orr, Matt Boucher & Sean Thompson. Adam Prezio, Wendy Bredeson, Renee Golemba & Angie Maksymetz, Welfare Jer & The Payday$, Leroy Wilson, Mitchell Cedar, Paul MacLean & Bevin Booth. There will be a donation box at the door to help towards Budi’s funeral costs. ($20 suggested) Any remaining funds will go to Budiman’s son, Kaya for his college education.

Peace Country Western Dance Club Social Dance – 30 Years @ Grande Prairie & District Golden Age Centre, September 10th 8 p.m. $10

Mini dance lesson at the beginning, great music, a mixer, and even some pizza for a late snack. Bring your friends; whether you are a beginner or a pro, we love to see new faces out having a great time dancing.

Hot Dogs, fixings, and juice will be provided. Bring your own lawn games, and chairs, and meet new friends! There will be a playground for kids, activities for the whole family, and an organized (optional) softball game organized by GPAC kids.