Here are some of the events happening this weekend around the Peace Country!
- Commemoration Event @ Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre, September 9th, Doors 2 p.m. Event 3 p.m.
The unveiling of the Canadian First World War Internment Camp Display, the Ukrainian Soldiers Display, the Frontline + Essential Workers Display, and the Residential School Display
- 1940s Dine & Dance Costume Party @ Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre, September 9th 5 p.m.
This costume dinner party features a three-course meal, comedian, and dance, including spot dance prizes, a candy bar, soda fountain, photo booth, live auction and prizes for best costume. Tickets @ veteransmemorialgardens.com
- Disco Night Rollerskating @ Activity and Reception Centre, September 9th, 6 p.m.
- Reggae Night w/ Caleb Hart & Co. @ Better Than Fred’s, September 9th, Doors 7 p.m. Event 9 p.m. 18+ $15 plus taxes and fees
- TJ Ruckus @ the Great Northern Casino, September 9th & 10th, Show at 9 p.m. No cover
- From Darkness to Light Suicide Awareness Walk @ Centre 2000, September 10th 6:30 – 9 a.m.
Our annual from Darkness to Light Suicide Awareness Walk will be taking place on September 10th to recognize World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day. We will be utilizing a staggered start with the registration booth set up from 6:30 AM to 9:00 AM; walkers are welcome to start anytime during that time frame.
- Harvest Festival @ South Peace Centennial Museum, September 10th 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adults $10 Youth $5
- Summer In The Street @ Grande Prairie Farmers Market, September 10th 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Block Party @ Wapiti Dental, September 10th 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Come meet the team at Wapiti Dental! Bouncy castles, face painting, treat, prizes and more!
- Wembley Demolition Derby @ Stacy Krahn Memorial Motorsports Park, September 10th 1 p.m. $15 Kids under 6 free
- The Hillside Block Party @ Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre, September 10th & 11th Saturday 1 – 8 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Beer Yoga @ Rooted Heart Yoga & Art Studio, September 10th 2 – 4 p.m. $40+GST
- Grande Prairie Storm vs. Bonnyville Pontiacs Exhibition Game @ Bonnetts Energy Centre, September 10th 2 p.m.
- Welcoming Week Kick-Off Event @ Grande Prairie Museum, September 10th 2- 4 p.m.
- Illicit Car Show @ Jackpot Grill & Events Centre, September 10th Participants 3 p.m. Spectators 5 p.m. Admission $15 Spectators free
- Drag Queen Bingo @ Maddhatters, September 10th 6 p.m. & 10 p.m. $60
- Moment to Moment: Celebrating Budiman @ Grande Prairie Live Theatre, September 10th 7 p.m.
- Peace Country Western Dance Club Social Dance – 30 Years @ Grande Prairie & District Golden Age Centre, September 10th 8 p.m. $10
- Fundraising Charity BBQ event for the Grande Prairie Firefighters Charitable Foundation @ FreshCo, September 11th 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- 2nd Annual NAPA Auto Parts GP Show & Shine @ NAPA Auto Parts Canada, September 11th 12 – 4 p.m. Check in 10 a.m. Show 12 p.m.
- Welcoming Week Drop-In Games @ Activity & Reception Centre, September 11th 1 – 5 p.m.
- Block Party @ The Oasis Church Grande Prairie, September 11th 2 – 4 p.m.
- Fall Kick-Off Family Fun: BBQ & Games @ Whispering Ridge Community School, September 11th 1 p.m.
- Parkinson Association of Alberta Step ‘N Stride @ Muskoseepi Park, September 11th Registration 1 p.m. Walk 2 p.m.