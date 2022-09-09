A fire restriction is now in effect in the entire County of Grande Prairie, including the towns of Beaverlodge, Wembley and Sexsmith.

A fire restrictions prohibits the use of wood campfires on public land but does allow wood campfires inside provincial campgrounds and on private property. Fire permits may be restricted, suspended, or cancelled and no new fire permits will be issued as long as the restriction remains active.

The restriction, which replaces the previously instituted fire restriction, was largely put in place due to the growing wildfire in northeastern BC near Bearhole Lake.