The Grande Prairie Disc Golf Club is hosting the Swan City Showdown tournament this weekend.

Founder and Board Member of the Grande Prairie Disc Golf Club Dylan Bressey says it’s another opportunity to grow the game he and others love.

“We have our annual tournament this weekend. We’re excited to welcome a few dozen players from the local area and across the region. We also have some people coming from as far away as Edmonton to play all three of our great courses.”

There is plenty of room for juniors or anyone that would like to try out the sport for the first time.

“We did host a juniors league and our first ever juniors only tournament earlier in June. We would love to have more juniors in this tournament if they want to sign up to come out and try competitive disc golf,” he explains.

“If you don’t have a lot of experience or a lot of skill that’s okay. You play in a division so you get to play with people who are at your skill level. If you’re an amateur player you’ll get back in your players’ pack and prizes the value you put in to participate. All of the proceeds we collect go towards players’ packs and prizes.”

For those that have played in previous years’ version of this tournament, there is an added level of familiarity with the showdown.

“Every year we have one tournament that plays on all three of our courses. We love that especially for out-of-towners so that they can see the full spectrum of Grande Prairie disc golf,” he says.

Grande Prairie came up just short on their bid to host the 2023 National Disc Golf Championships, as that was awarded to Thunder Bay. Bressey is feeling good about the growth of the sport and recognizes these things take time.

“We ended up in the top two to host that tournament. We got a lot of encouragement from the national committee that they’d like to see nationals here in Grande Prairie someday. What they said to us is that we’ve got some of the strongest community support of any disc golf club they’ve ever seen,” he adds.

The event is set for July 15th until July 17th at Evergreen Park. Players will experience all three 18-hole courses, including the Co-Op Community Disc Golf Course. For more information or if you would like to register, visit the Grande Prairie Disc Golf Club Facebook page.