The County of Grande Prairie has confirmed that the Clairmont Centre for Recycling and Waste Management is open once again, after an early morning fire on Tuesday.

The County says that facility users will see slight modifications to the process of disposing of large volumes of waste intended for the landfill. The County asks that people be patient with facility staff and other users at this time.

Background: The County of Grande Prairie Fire Department asked people to avoid the area near the Clairmont Centre for Recycling and Waste Management as fire crews continue to work to get an early morning fire under control. A heavy smoke presence was also reported in the area.