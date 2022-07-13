- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie saw a 1.5 per cent increase in population from 2016 to 2021. The 2016 census recorded 63,166 people living in the city, while the 2021 census showed 64,141. In the County, the population grew from 22,502 in 2016 to 23,769 in 2021, a 5.6 per cent increase.

The city population includes a nearly 50 per cent split between men (32,415) and women (31,725). The case is similar in the County, as there are 12,215 men and 11,550 women residing there. The median income earned by residents in the city ended up at $49,600. In the County, that number is $51,200. On the other hand, the largest group of reported income in the city was those that are unemployed, which is approximately 10,365 people. In the County, a total of 7,765 families are low-income.

The average age of the people living in the City of Grande Prairie is 35, while the highest population age group is that of zero to 14 years. In the County, the average age of residents is 38 and the highest population group is also the zero to 14 years age category.

The census data for Canada in 2021 was released on July 13th, 2022.