A blue green algae bloom advisory has been issued for Saskatoon Lake by Alberta Health Services.

The organization says people should avoid all contact with blue-green algae blooms, do not swim in areas with said blooms, do not feed fish or fish trimmings to pets, and consider limiting the consumption of fish from the lake.

Swimming is still allowed in areas where blue-green algae blooms are not present.

Coming into contact with blue-green algae can cause side effects such as skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

Symptoms typically show up within one to two hours of contact and resolve in one to two days.

If you notice blue-green algae or have any questions, Health Link can be reached at 811.