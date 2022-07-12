- Advertisement -

Conservative Party Member of Parliament Pierre Poilievre will be in Grande Prairie on Tuesday to meet locals and chat about his campaign to potentially take over the leadership role in the Conservative Party of Canada. The event is being organized in part by Grande Prairie – Mackenzie MP Chris Warkentin.

The event has received a lot of interest from the public in the Grande Prairie area. It was originally scheduled to be at the Delta Hotel but has since been moved to the Bonnetts Energy Centre. Poilievre has served as an MP for the Conservative Party since 2004.

Poilievre served as a senior cabinet minister as part of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s team. He is known to speak out about the inflation crisis Canada is facing and has been vocal about current government spending, as well as the country’s response to COVID-19.

The event begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Bonnetts Energy Centre.