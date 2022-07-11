- Advertisement -

World Wrestling Entertainment is coming to the City of Grande Prairie in the fall. The WWE Sunday Stunner is booked for 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 25 at the Bonnetts Energy Centre.

The doors open at 5:30 and ticket prices range from $30 to $110, but there are also two VIP packages available for diehard fans. The ‘Superstar Experience’ is $550 and includes a ringside seat and access to a meet and greet with WWE superstars.

The ‘Walk the Aisle Experience’ for $450 offers a premium floor seat and the chance to walk down the aisle just like the wrestlers do. Ticket information is available on the Bonnetts Energy Centre website.

The event features wrestlers Bianca Belair, Riddle, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, and Theory. Tickets go on sale July 15th.