Grande Prairie Storm alumni forward Zachary Okabe is among the list of attendees at the St. Louis Blues development camp, where the National Hockey League organization evaluates players and prospects to see where they potentially fit into future plans.

Okabe is one of 17 prospects to be invited by the NHL club to attend the camp. It’s worth noting that certain prospects are automatically invited. Okabe had two excellent seasons with the Storm from 2017 until 2019 that saw him put up a total of 53 goals and 62 assists. He has since played the last three seasons with St. Cloud State University Huskies of the NCAA.

For a full list of the Blues’ development camp roster, visit their website. The camp begins on Monday.