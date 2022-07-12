It’s Josh with the 2day FM Summer Cruiser, powered by Standard Auto Glass and supported by Frontier Eatery & Saloon, Eastlink Mobile, Ken Sargent GMC Buick, and the Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association.

This last week was sunny and loaded with events. July 7 was the weekly market, it happens every Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Every time I go there is always something new to see. It is located in Veterans Memorial Gardens. They have the frontier eatery there and lots of flowers. This market will happen till the last Thursday in September.

After the market, I went down to the dad event that the family education society put on. There are always lots of events for mothers out there, but what about the fathers? This event was a great way for dads to bring their kids and have fun. It was kids meeting other kids and dads meeting other dads. All in all, it was great to see families getting to know each other in the community.

July 8 I went to Muskoseepi Park and walked around enjoying all the families and games that were happening, it was yet again a beautiful sunny day. I got to chat with lots of people. Don’t forget I always have swag with me in the cruiser.

Later on, I made my way to Rycroft to race the 8 chuckwagon races. There were lots to see and all the volunteers there were so helpful. This was not my first rodeo but it was a fun one. It was my first time being out in Rycroft.

July 9 this morning GALAP hosted an event to repaint the vandalized pride flag. The community came together to help and also have fun while doing it. They started at 9:00 a.m. bright and early. around noon they had a BBQ that the Student Association put on, Northreach donated all the food for the BBQ. A huge thank you to everyone who showed up. It was great to see a lot of people care about our community.

After repainting the legion held minors allowed bingo. I saw people there that came from Chetwynd, I know Chetwynd people love their bingo. It was such a great turnout, I might even be a future bingo caller.

The last event that day was the Cash & Camping Parking Lot Party. It was located in the casino parking lot. they had live music and food trucks, oh and I can’t forget the door prizes.

The morning of July 10 was the gnome on a beach scavenger hunt. This event goes till July 16. There are over $5,000 in prizes to be won. All you have to do is Sign up for just $25 at veteransmemorialgardens.com and find all 13 gnomes. Good luck to everyone who participates.

Also, it was the Eastlink center triathlon. This started at 8:00 a.m. for the adult category, but the kids started at 10:30 a.m. It was amazing seeing the kids one by one jump in the pool and start swimming their laps. next year I might and join

To finish off my week I got to sit down with Anna and Elsa in the Frozen in July event. All the kids could not wait to see what the princesses had in store for them. I know for a fact that the crown and cupcake decorating was by far a crowd favorite. This was the highlight of my week. I even got to have a nice conversation with Elsa herself.

Thank you guys for following me around this wonderful community. stay tuned to see where I am going to be next week in my next blog. I’m Josh and this has been your Summer Cruiser recap blog.