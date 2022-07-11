- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie will be hosting Heritage Day celebrations later this month, celebrating the history of Grande Prairie and also multiculturalism at Muskoseepi Park and Grande Prairie Museum.

The day features music, food trucks, live tapestry artists, and other activities. Special Heritage Day food dishes will be served in Muskoseepi Park, along with other cultural amenities. It also includes Heritage Hunters in Heritage Village, who speak and dress in the old-fashioned way. The Heritage Hunters are going to be leading a scavenger hunt and telling stories throughout the day.

All artists partaking will receive $100 for participating in the event and people at the event will vote on the tapestry they like the most. The crowd favourite tapestry will win an additional $200. Any artists interested in participating in the tapestry are encouraged to contact the city via phone by dialling 311 or email.

The event is set for July 30th from noon until 5 p.m.