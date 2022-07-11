- Advertisement -

Monday is the last chance for people to buy tickets to be entered for a chance to win $5,000 cash in the bonus draw of the Cash and Camping Lottery.

The majority of the proceeds from the lottery will go towards 11 different Peace Region organizations. The draw will take place on July 19th. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone, or at the sales trailer in the Great Northern Casino parking lot.

For more details on the lottery itself, prizes, and organizations it directly supports, visit the Cash and Camping Lottery website.