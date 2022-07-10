- Advertisement -

With windy conditions over the past few days, the wildfire danger level in the Grande Prairie Forest Area has gone from moderate to high.

Since the start of the wildfire season, the Grande Prairie Forest Area has recorded 28 wildfires and a total of 8.86 hectares of land has burned. 27 out of the 28 wildfires have been extinguished, with one turned over to the responsible party.

Officials remind everyone that windy conditions can cause fires to spread rapidly and to be careful. In their words, grasses and other fine fuels can ignite quickly under windy conditions. Any burning other than a campfire requires a fire permit.

Call 310-FIRE (3473) if you spot smoke or a fire in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.