Forest area wildfire danger upped to moderate
News

Forest area wildfire danger upped to moderate

By Erica Fisher
The wildfire danger level in the Grande Prairie Forest Area is now listed as low. (Supplied, Alberta Wildfire)
The wildfire danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area has increased to moderate. Alberta Wildfire notes that lightning-related fires are common in the late afternoons in July and August.

“Often, there are multiple wildfire starts in one day as storm cells pass through,” says Wildfire Information Officer Burke.

Since the start of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 28 wildfires recorded in the local forest area, burning 8.86 hectares of land. All but one have been extinguished.

