- Advertisement -

Peace Regional RCMP says they are looking into what they believe to be arson that occurred at the Old Forestry Building in Peace River.

On July 6th at about 3:40 a.m., authorities responded to a structure fire at the building located at the south end of 103 Street. Emergency responders got to the scene quickly, contained the blaze and no injuries were reported after the incident.

Police say an act of arson could’ve been committed in this instance and are asking that anyone with information contact Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677. They are also requesting that anyone with video surveillance that lives in the area review it to see if they find anything suspicious and report it to the police.