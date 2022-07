- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie RCMP is putting out a call to the owner or owners of three electric scooters that were found after authorities responded to a complaint at an abandoned property near the area of 101 Street and 113 Avenue in the city.

Authorities say that the scooters each have unique marks on them and will need to be properly described to claim them. If you are the owner of any of these scooters, the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment can be reached at 780-830-5701.