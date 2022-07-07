- Advertisement -

The Council for Lifelong Learning is gearing up to launch a new website Saturday called Hello GP, designed to help integrate newcomers to Grande Prairie into the community.

Executive Director Darrell Wiens says it’s something that’s much needed to help people get settled in and familiar with the community.

“One of our biggest active groups using our services is newcomers. Specifically, two areas they need help with are language and settlement. We’d like to be able to provide them with a platform where they can find information about what’s going on in Grande Prairie. We feel it will help current community members connect with newcomers as well.”

To this point, most of the information they exchange with each other is through word of mouth.

“We hope they can use this site as a tool and we plan on updating the webpage regularly with new information. We also hope to provide a connection point for businesses and organizations to support the newcomers,” he says.

The eventual plan for the website is to be interactive and create something that is easy to access for anyone.

“Right now we’re just focused on launching the site. It might be pretty bare-bones at first. We’d like to have sections and everything eventually,” he adds.

The launch will take place at Dave Barr Arena on July 8th from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Snacks, face painting and information will be provided for newcomers to Grande Prairie.