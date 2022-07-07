It’s Josh with the 2day FM Summer Cruiser, powered by Standard Auto Glass and supported by Frontier Eatery & Saloon, Eastlink Mobile, Ken Sargent GMC Buick, and Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association.

Here are some of the events happening this weekend around the Peace Country!

Dads Event – July 7th – pizza and fun activities – 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. across the street from 9607 102 Street, Grande Prairie

The Market in Hillside – July 7th – 11 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park 10121 93 Street, Grande Prairie

Matt Patershuk – July 8th – 8 p.m. – $15 cover charge – Frontier Eatery & Saloon

Deken Race the 8 Bulls & Wagons in Rycroft – July 8th – 10th – 11055 PTH, Rycroft July 8th 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. July 9th 8 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. July 10th 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Grande Prairie All Breeds Horse Show – July 8th – 10th – Evergreen Park 55051 Township Road 710 July 8th 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. July 9th 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. July 10th 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wheatbelt Baseball – Manning Mets vs County Brewers – July 9th – 1 p.m. & 4 p.m. – 7407 108th Street, Clairmont

Grande Prairie Farmers’ Market Summer in the Street – July 9th 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Grande Prairie Farmers’ Market

Pride Flag Painting – July 9th 9 a.m. Community Village 10116 102 Avenue, Grande Prairie

Hythe Motor Speedway Starter Stock Showdown – July 9th & 10th, AB-721, Hythe July 9th 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. July 10th 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.



Cash & Camping Parking Lot Party – live music, food trucks and door prizes in support of the Cash & Camping Super Lottery – July 9th 11 a.m. Great Northern Casino 10910 107 Avenue, Grande Prairie

Hello GP Website Launch – inflatables, face painting, snacks and drinks, and information booths – July 9th 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Dave Barr Arena 9535 Prairie Road, Grande Prairie

Minors Allowed Bingo – July 9th 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Grande Prairie Legion #54, 9912 101 Avenue, Grande Prairie

The Horses at Evergreen July 9th and 10th first post 1:15 p.m. – 55051 Township Road 710m County of Grande Prairie

Peace Country Cowboys – July 9th 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. – $5 per person – 10544 68 Avenue, Grande Prairie

Eastlink Centre Triathlon – July 10th 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Eastlink Centre 10 Knowledge Way, Grande Prairie

Frozen in July – hang out with Anna and Elsa while decorating cupcakes, getting pampered, crafting, playing themed games, and getting a photo for a special keepsake. Limited spots available. – July 10th 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Safety City Grande Prairie 10318 92 Street, Grande Prairie