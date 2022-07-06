- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie and Peace River are among eight different locations across the province to receive funding from the Alberta government for skilled newcomers.

The Council for Lifelong Learning in Grande Prairie is set to receive a total of $126,682 for a career mentorship program dedicated to any skilled workers new to the area. The funding is coming from the Immigrant Innovation Mentorship Grant.

“These mentorship projects will help break down barriers that newcomers often face when first trying to build their careers in Alberta by helping them understand how to apply their professional skills and experience in a Canadian context,” says Associate Minister of Immigration and Multiculturalism Muhammad Yaseen. “As we move forward in our economic recovery, we will continue to invest in Alberta’s newcomers so they can put their skills and talent to work in jobs that support local communities across the province.”

A total of eight organizations are receiving grants across the province, with $2.1 million being handed out by the Government of Alberta. The projects can remain in place for up to three years.