Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Grande Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce Awards of Distinction, with winners to be selected in several different categories.

The categories are Greatest Impact Award of Distinction, Young Entrepreneur Award of Distinction, Diversity and Inclusion Award of Distinction, Legacy Business Award of Distinction, Indigenous Business Award of Distinction, Marketing Award of Distinction, Emerging Business Award of Distinction, and the Leading Edge Award of Distinction.

Nominations are open until August 31, 2022. The awards will be presented during Small Business Week on October 20, 2022. Nominations can be made here.