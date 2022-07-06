- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie will be unveiling a new look route for public transit users this coming August. It includes a conventional fixed route, a conventional fixed route with shuttle buses, and a new on-demand service with smaller buses connecting people from bus stops within certain neighbourhoods to transit hubs.

The new system, which goes into effect on August 6th, includes a regular route to Grande Prairie Regional Hospital, three routes travelling between downtown and the Eastlink Centre, and a new shoppers shuttle route connecting all of the shopping areas between downtown and the Westgate area of the city with 30-minute service all day.

The smaller on-demand buses are coming to Creekside, Signature Falls, Countryside North and South, O’Brien Lake, Kensington, Crystal Landing, Richmond Industrial Park South, Northridge, Northgate, Trader Ridge, Crystal Ridge, and Trumpeter Village.

The redesign included feedback received via community consultations set up by the city. Two of the big goals set out by the city with the redesign are to increase ridership and reduce travel time. To view maps and routes of the new system, visit the city website.