Construction begins in the Town of Sexsmith at 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, which will see 100th Avenue close between 93rd Street and 95th Street.

Detours for drivers are available by going south on 93rd Street to 99th Avenue, west on 99th Street and north on 95th Street to be able to access 100th Avenue. The stretch of the road will be closed until the work is finished. No date estimates have been given.