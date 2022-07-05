- Advertisement -

For the first time since 2019, the Indigenous-led film camp presented by C.I.A. Solutions and Telus Storyhive is back for youth to get a taste of what goes into filmmaking.

C.I.A. Solutions Co-Owner Ryan Dalgleish says he’s looking forward to welcoming youth back for the upcoming four-day camp.

“We ran it for three straight years and it’s something we always look forward to. We want youth to get hands-on experience. They come to the camp and local professionals do presentations on items like directing, lighting, and cinematography. After we’ve gone over everything and the youth have been properly trained, they get to make a movie together.”

There are currently ten sports open and the camp is open to both Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth from age 12-17.

- Advertisement -

“Ideally, we’re looking for a good mix. It’s important for youth to have a creative outlet. Especially now with the COVID-19 pandemic. I think it’s great for them to be able to express themselves and articulate themselves through art,” says Dalgleish. “The medium of filmmaking is a very powerful tool just to be able to make sense of the world you live in.”

The film camps have provided a stepping stone for youth filmmakers in some instances to pursue a career in the industry.

“One of our past participants went on to go to the Vancouver Film School and it’s my understanding that she graduated last year. There was another girl from the second youth camp who is also enrolled in a filmmaking program,” he says.

For any youth interested in attending, a documentary film was made in the first year of the camp, a horror film in the second, and in the third, the students got to visit Red Deer and Medicine Hat where they made an adventure-style film.

“We really want to make this a regular event every year. It’s always invigorating for us as professionals to be able to teach and mentor youth about the industry,” he adds.

Scriptwriting, makeup, wardrobe, recording and sound are the other areas the film camp will touch on. The camp goes from July 8th to 11th. The film made will be shown on Telus Optik TV as well. Registration is free and can be found here.