A Grande Prairie woman has been handed a five-year sentence in connection to a firearms straw purchasing scheme.

Misty Kohuch received the five-year concurrent sentence on Monday, stemming from four counts of weapons trafficking.

Kohuch was arrested in October of 2019 after legally buying firearms, then selling them illegally to other people. On October 1st, 2019, after buying her fifth weapon, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team stopped her during a traffic stop. Officers searched her vehicle and found a gun, along with cocaine, and fentanyl.

Kohuch was also found not guilty of possession for the purpose of trafficking, fined $300 for possession of a substance, and saw a previous possession of controlled substance withdrawn (dating back to November 25, 2021). She is also banned from owning any firearms for a period of ten years. The sentence was handed out on July 4th.