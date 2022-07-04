- Advertisement -

The Grande Prairie Outdoor Pool is celebrating 60 years in Muskoseepi Park on Saturday, July 16 with free public swimming (by donation), outdoor games, hourly giveaways, and a large 1960s-themed prize pack.

Donations for entry to the outdoor pool will go to support Rising Above Aquatics, who will be at thecelebration barbecuing hot dogs and hamburgers for guests to enjoy from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’re excited for the community to join us as we celebrate the huge 60-year milestone for the Grande Prairie Outdoor Pool,” said Mayor Jackie Clayton. “The facility is a summer staple for recreation and play in Grande Prairie and we look forward to celebrating the next 60 years!”

The outdoor pool is open from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 in the following time slots for public swimming:

- Advertisement -

 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to come to the outdoor pool at the beginning of a new time slot as the outdoor pool is drop-in only and spaces are limited. The outdoor pool will be cleared after each time slot to ensure more people can be accommodated throughout the day and so staff have an opportunity to clean and reset the facility before each public swim.

The City of Grande Prairie is also giving away free pool passes to randomly selected winners on its Facebook and Instagram. Visit the City of Grande Prairie’s social media pages for full details and to enter the pool pass giveaway.