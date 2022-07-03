- Advertisement -

UPDATE: Grande Prairie RCMP has located Darin Chouinard and the teen is safe.

Police have reached out to the public for help finding a missing teen. 15-year-old Darin Chouinard of Grande Prairie was last seen at 10 p.m. on July 2nd.

Darin is described as roughly 5’2″ and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. They were last seen wearing a camouflage sweater, black pants, white sneakers, and a black ball cap.

The RCMP says Darin is believed to be in the Grande Prairie area. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.