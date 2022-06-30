- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie is offering a new Summer Blast Pass giving Eastlink and Coca-Cola Centre visitors five entries for the price of three.

The Summer Blast Pass can be purchased for all age categories including family, senior, and student rates from July 1st until the end of August. The special rate pass expires on September 30th.

Angela Redding is the campus’ general manager and says coming out of the pandemic she wanted to make sure people would have access to enjoy the facility.

“Get inside out of the heat, enjoy the air conditioning we offer in the building, and also stay active. It can be shared with friends and family.”

“It works out to be about 40 per cent off the normal rate,” she adds.

Activities at Community Knowledge Campus include a fitness centre, indoor pool, squash and racquetball courts, and a year-round indoor skating rink. Passes can be purchased at the Eastlink Centre guest services desk, by calling 311, or online.