Two Beaverlodge residents are some of the latest winners in the Lotto Max Max Millions draws, winning a combined $1.5 million.

Gary Scorgie captured $1 million in the May 27th draw, while Dorothy Atkinson is taking home $500,000 for her winnings in the June 7th draw.

Scorgie is a farmer in the Beaverlodge area, he says he plans to take 18 other family members to Hawaii but is not sure what else he will use his new cash for. Atkinson has been using the same lottery numbers for years and this time they came up winners. She called it a “dream come true.”

Scorgie bought his winning ticket at an Esso gas station, while Atkinson bought her’s at the local Ace Hardware.