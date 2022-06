- Advertisement -

The intersection of 110 Street and 107 Avenue will change from a yield sign for westbound traffic to a three-way stop on Thursday, as per the City of Grande Prairie.

The city adds the change is being made to enhance safety as much as possible at the intersection. The intersection also meets the traffic warrant requirements to be changed to an all-way stop.

Signage has been posted ahead of the change and can be seen in the posted picture above the story.