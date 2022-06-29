- Advertisement -

A pair of St Joseph’s Celtics high school football players have been named recipients of $2,000 scholarships via Football Alberta.

Carter Kettyle has been named the winner of the Alberta Bowl Scholarship, while Matthew Ljuden is set to receive the Rural Alberta Scholarship. The scholarships are for graduating high school players playing for an elite football team this coming fall and are intended to help students out with extra costs associated with continuing to play the sport.

The two were selected from a large group of candidates eligible for the award across the province. Ljuden, Kettyle, and three other St. Joe’s players are set to play at the University of Alberta this coming fall.

The other athletes to receive scholarships via Football Alberta are Beck Robinson (Edmonton), Kasomadina Ibelo (Calgary), and Tytan Johannesson (Sherwood Park).