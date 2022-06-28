- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie will begin work on sidewalks on Wednesday throughout the city. The work includes upgrades, replacements, and some removals.

The first group of locations is as follows:

108 Avenue (95 Street to 92 Street).

96A Street Hillcrest Drive (to the end of the cul-de-sac).

94 Avenue (Resources Road to the west).

Patterson Place: 83 and 82 Avenue from Patterson Drive to 96 Street and 80 Avenue from 99 Street to Patterson Drive.

Prairie Road (100 Street to the west end of the sidewalk).

People are reminded to watch carefully for workers in all of the locations and obey signage. The only sidewalk removal planned to take place will happen at the site in Patterson Place at 80 Avenue from 99 Street to Patterson Drive.

The city estimates that the work on the sidewalks listed above will be finished by August of 2022.