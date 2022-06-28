- Advertisement -

A 23-year-old Grande Prairie man is facing several charges, including flight from a peace officer, in connection to an incident earlier this month.

Police say that on June 10th at approximately 10 p.m. during their patrols close to downtown, they noticed a grey sedan driving at a high speed and running a red light. Dylan Sutton of Grande Prairie was located later that night and arrested.

He is charged with the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, failing to comply with a release order, failing to stop at an intersection, operating a motor vehicle without a licence, uttering a forged document, and fraud over $5,000.

After a judicial hearing, Sutton remains in custody and has a court date in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on June 29th.