The City of Grande Prairie is providing free access to the Grande Prairie Outdoor Pool and free transit and free swimming on July 1 in conjunction with its Canada Day celebrations.

Transit runs on Friday, July 1 on its statutory holiday hours schedule from 8:46 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. The outdoor pool is open from noon to 10 p.m. on Canada Day in the following time slots for public swimming.

 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The pool will be cleared after each time slot to ensure more people can be accommodated throughout the day and so staff have an opportunity to clean and reset the facility before each public