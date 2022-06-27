- Advertisement -

Crystal Lake Bike Skills Park will be open to the public for the first time this weekend.

A grand opening event will be held on July 12th, to welcome the community to the new outdoor amenity. It is the second bike skills park in Grande Prairie, next to the South Bear Creek Bike Park. It features jumps, pump tracks, rocks, and wooden bridges. Once the fencing is down, it’s free for anyone to use.

The project, estimated to cost $300,000, was formally approved by city council in September 2020.