Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsUPDATE: Thousands without power in Sexsmith, Grande Prairie, Webster, Clairmont
FeaturedNews

UPDATE: Thousands without power in Sexsmith, Grande Prairie, Webster, Clairmont

By Mac Vincent
A map of the ongoing June 25th power outage (ATCO website)
- Advertisement -

UPDATE: It’s now estimated power will be restored by 2 a.m.

A power outage in the local area has left thousands without power, according to ATCO. As of now, it’s estimated that 4,156 customers are affected by the outage.

ATCO is aware of the issue and working on getting the lights on as soon as possible. It’s estimated that the power will be back on by midnight. Work began to restore power at approximately 9:38 p.m.

No word yet on the cause of the outage. Updates will be provided when they are available.

- Advertisement -

Note: The power outage has left 2day FM off-air, but people can still listen on the Radioplayer Canada app and through our website.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

In The News

2day FM